West Bengal Board Cancels Class 10, 12 Board Exams, Evaluation Criteria in 7 Days

The West Bengal board has cancelled both the class 10 Madhyamik and class 12 higher secondary exams, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced recently. The decision was taken after a committee that was set up by government recommended to cancel the exams. The evaluation criteria will be released within the next seven days, added CM Banerjee.

The government had asked parents, students and the general public their views on whether to hold the class 10 Madhyamik and class 12 Higher Secondary exams in the state. The public had to submit their views by 2 pm today. As many as 38,000 mails were received by the govt, out of which, most people were of the opinion to cancel the exams.

The government has also formed an six-member expert committee to review whether the present situation is conducive to hold the class 12 board exams. The decision to cancel the exams was finalised after the several public demands were made via email to the government.

It is likely that the government will make a decision regarding the evaluation criteria after the CBSE, CISCE has announced their result preparation method. Banerjee has advised the state education minister Bratya Basu and the state board members to wait announce the criteria within seven days as a delay might affect the future of the students.

Earlier, it proposed by the WBCHSE to conduct the HS board exams at home. In the meeting, Mahua Das, president of WBCHE said that if college/university students can take their exams from their homes, why is it not possible to hold board examinations from home?

