West Bengal Board Class 10, 12 Exam Schedule Announced

The West Bengal government has given a green signal to Madhyamik and Higher Secondary boards to conduct offline examination for class 10 and 12 citing decrease in Coronavirus cases across the states.

The West Bengal Council for Higher Secondary Exam (WBCHSE) and the West Bengal Board of Secondary Examination (WBSE) had cancelled the examination in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The schedule of the class 10 and 12 board examinations was released after the West Bengal government announced to open schools from classes 9 to 12 from November 16.

According to a notification released by WBCHSE and WBSE, Higher Secondary exams will be held from April 2 and will end by April 20 next year. The Madhyamik exams will commence from March 7, 2022 onwards. The exams will start at 10am and will continue till 1:15pm.

According to the notification, the examination will be conducted at home centres, which means the students will appear for the exams in their own school unlike earlier years when exam centers used to be at a different school.

The WBSCHE has announced that it will hold practical exams between February 4 and March 4.

Both the education boards announced the dates after the offline examination was approved by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Earlier, both the boards had said that the dates will be released after they receive a green signal to conduct offline exams from the chief minister.

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education President, Kalyanmoy Ganguly, said that the class 10 examinations will be held at 4800 schools.

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) President Chiranjeev Bhattacharya said that both the boards are hopeful that exams will be conducted offline. “If Coronavirus cases increase during the examination period, we have plan B. As of now we will make preparations for the offline exams.”

