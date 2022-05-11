West Bengal Board Class 10, WB Madhyamik Results Likely by May-end

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) could announce the results of its Madhyamik or Class 10 board examination results by the end of this month. The board has already completed the evaluation of more than 90 per cent of the class 10 answer scripts and is expected to wind up the entire process by next week.

The WBBSE class 10 results 2022 could be out by the last week of May or the first week of June. The results will be made available to the candidates online on the board’s official portals wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in. Students will also be able to check their scores at News18.com directly by filling the form given below -

Over 11.18 lakh students had appeared for West Bengal board’s Class 10 examination conducted between March 7 and 16. Compared to 9.96 lakh registrations for the exam last year, the board saw enrollment of more than 1 lakh additional students in Madhyamik exams 2022.

Candidates must score a minimum of 30 per cent marks in every subject to clear the WBBSE’s Madhyamik examination. Last year, WBBSE was forced to cancel the physical for class 10 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus and all students were promoted to the next class by awarding marks based on alternative methods of evaluation.

The delay in the announcement of results was possibly caused due to reports of mass cheating in the exams.

WB 12th Result Date

Meanwhile, the class 12 or Uccha Madhyamik result could be announced by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) by the middle of June. The Class 12 exams which were conducted between February 15 and April 27, saw the participation of more than 8 lakh students this year.

Meanwhile, WBCHSE is mulling the option of adopting two-term methods for Class 12 exams from next year onwards. The WB state government has appointed a committee to formulate its education policy for Class 12. No final decision has been made yet.

