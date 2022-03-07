West Bengal Board Exams Begin, Internet Banned in Certain Areas

The West Bengal class 10 or Madhyamik exams begins today, March 7. The state government has decided to suspend internet services temporarily at certain areas where exam centres are situated to stop cheating. The exams will continue till March 16. The internet services will be shut down at exam centres across Malda, Murshidabad, Coochbehar, Uttar Dinajpur, Birbhum, Darjeeling, and Jalpaiguri.

The move to suspend internet services is being done after there were reports of leak of question papers through social media platforms. In 2019 and 2020, there were reports of question paper leaks from some exam centres in several districts such as Malda and Murshidabad within an hour of commencement of exams.

The decision was taken during a meeting held between the state chief secretary with district magistrates and SP of all districts. The district admin was asked to point out sensitive places and impose the system of suspending internet services when the exam is being conducted.

Commenting on the suspension of internet services during exam hours, BJP Vice President Dilip Ghosh has said that exams are held across the entire country but nowhere internet needs to be suspended, “Imagine the law and order situation. They can’t control it. This suspension will trouble common man," said Ghosh.

Earlier too, internet services were shut down within 100 meters of certain exam centres during the Madhyamik examinations. Sources had earlier said that CCTV cameras too have been installed in several examination centres of each district this time.

Around 11 lakh students will appear for the Madhyamik 2022 examinations, according to the board. The examinees include 6,21,931 girls and 4,96,890 boys. Students will write the first language examination on today. The examination will be held from 11.45 am to 3 pm.

The exams will take place amid strict Covid-19 guidelines. WBBSE had released the admit card or hall ticket for the Madhyamik exams on February 23. The board president Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay had earlier said that the board exams will not be canceled this year and exams will be held as per schedule from March 7.

Nearly 1000 schools had submitted question papers from which questions were selected to create the test paper for Madhyamik exam. “Secondary examinations are scheduled to start on March 7. We are well prepared. There is still plenty of time. Test papers have been released for students. The Board of Secondary Education took question papers from 9991 schools across the state," the board president had said.

