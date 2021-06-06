West Bengal Board Exams: Govt Seeks Opinion from Parents, Students

The West Bengal government has asked parents, students and the general public their views on whether to hold the class 10 Madhyamik and class 12 Higher Secondary exams in the state. The public will have to submit their views by 2 pm tomorrow, June 7.

The government has also formed an expert committee to review whether the present situation is conducive to hold the class 12 board exams. The committee has to recommend that if the exams are to be held, then what should be the mode of conduction and if not, then what should be the evaluation criteria.

“While the expert committee is considering and discussing the matter, the Government of West Bengal invites views/opinion from the general public, guardians/parents, students on the above points 2pm tomorrow, i.e, 7th June, 2021. Your views will be very valuable to us," the government said in an official notice. The public can mail their opinion to the government at pbssm.spo@gmail.com, commissionersschooleducation@gmail.com and/or wbssed@gmail.com.

The WBCHSE had earlier proposed conducting the HS board exams at home instead of centres, as per sources. A six-members expert committee was formed to decide the possibilities of holding West Bengal board exams 2021 in Covid-19 pandemic situation. In the meeting, Mahua Das, president of WBCHE said that if college/university students can take their exams from their homes, why is it not possible to hold board examinations from home?

Sources said that the expert committee’s report has been submitted to School Education Secretary Manish Jain, who will send the report to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) soon. The exam schedule for Madhyamik and Higher Secondary was scheduled to be announced on June 2 but was later cancelled.

