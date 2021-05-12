West Bengal Board Exams Unlikely in June, Expected to Postpone Further

Students appearing for class 10, 12 board exams from West Bengal Board might have to wait longer to take their boards. The exams have been postponed to be held from June 15, however, the same is expected to be postponed further due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keeping in view the surge in COVID-19 cases due to the second wave of coronavirus in the country, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) had postponed the West Bengal Madhyamik exams 2021 (Class 10) till June 15 and further decision on the conduct of examination will be taken by Chief Minister Mamata Benerjee. The West Bengal class 10 board exam were scheduled to begin on June 1 and end on June 10

The board president Kalyanmoy Ganguly said that it was not possible for the school education department to conduct the class 10th examination from June 1. He said that the state government should take a decision on the cancellation of the examination. Earlier, West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu had said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will take the decision whether to postpone or cancel the examination.

In an official statement, the board has said that the decision of postponing the examination till June 15 was taken after a discussion during a meeting with the education department. In the meeting, it was agreed upon the local trains have been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, bus and metro are conducting fares with 50 per cent capacity and hence students residing in rural areas will face difficulties. Apart from this, there will be difficulty in sending question paper and answer sheet for examiners and other officers and employees as well.

Around 10 lakh students in West Bengal will sit for class 10th examination. Any decision regarding the conduct of class 10th examination will have a bearing on class 12th examination scheduled to be conducted from June 10.

In April, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed class 12 exams and cancel class 10 board exams 2021. Over 21.5 lakh students had registered to appear for class 10 exams this year, while 14 lakh had registered for class 12exams. Various state boards have also canceled the class 10th examination and postponed class 12th examinations.

