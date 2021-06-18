West Bengal Board HS Evaluation Criteria Released, Check Stream-Wise Marking Scheme

The West Bengal Board will declare the results for class 12 or Higher Secondary students based on their performance in three academic years. West Bengal Board students will be assessed based on class 10 or Madhyamik, class 11 finals as well as class 12 internal marks. The weightage given to each component changes based on the stream of the student.

For students who have opted for science streams, the theory will be for 70 marks of which 40 per cent weightage will be given to the best of four subjects of class 10 and 60 per cent weightage will be given to annual exams of class 12. For the remaining 30 marks, the marks will be given based on the HS practical exams.

If a student is unhappy with the marks given to them based on the criteria, they can appear for a written exam. These exams will be held once the COVID-19 situation is under control, however, for students who appear for the exams, the marks so obtained will be final.

For arts and commerce students, the theory section will be for 80 marks of which 40 per cent weightage will be given to best of four marks obtained by a student in their class 10 exams and the remaining 40 per cent weightage will be given to class 11 theory exams. The remaining 20 marks will be given based on project work done by students.

While no exact date has been announced yet, reports claim that West Bengal Board can announce its result for HS exams in July based on this criterion.

