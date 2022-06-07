West Bengal Board Reduces Marks Minimum Marks Needed to Opt for Science Stream

Taking class 12 science stream got easier for West Bengal Board student as West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has reduced the minimum marks needed in class 10 to select the science stream in classes 11 and 12. Now, students who have got 35 per cent marks in class 10 can also opt for science subjects in class 11. Earlier, the minimum marks needed were 45 per cent.

Students who want to study mathematics, statistics, computer as elective subjects need minimum 35 per cent marks in mathematics in class 10 board exams. Those who wish to opt for life sciences need at least 35 per cent marks in relevant subjects. To study physics or chemistry, student should have at least 35 per cent in class 10th board in science subject.

Clearing just the needed subjects will not be enough. It is mandatory for students to clear class 10 to be promoted to class 11, regardless of streams. To pass class 10, students need to pass in all subjects as well as overall.

WBCHSE Chiranjibi Bhattacharya informed that the minimum requirement has been brought back to 35 per cent. It was increased to 45 per cent during the covid-19 period as in 2021 exams could not be held because of the pandemic and results were announced based on alternative assessment score. Under the new assessment strategy not only a large number of students passed but the number of students getting higher marks also increased.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Board has also increased seats for Uccha Madhyamik or class 12 from 275 to 400 seats to incorporate the increased number of students who will be seeking admissions after record high number of students passing class 10 and 11.

The West Bengal class 10 result was declared on June 3 in which out of 11 lakh students, 86.60 per cent of students who took the Madhyamik exams or WBBSE 10th board exams have managed to pass. This is a huge dip from last year when 100 per cent students cleared the exam. The result of boys is better than that of girls as 88.59 per cent boys pass the exam whereas 85 per cent of girls who took the exam cleared it. The first rank too is obtained by a male student.

West Bengal Board will hold class 10 and 12 board exams for 2023 academic year from February 23 to March 4. After being postponed due to the pandemic, the academic calendar is pushed back to track. Further, there will not be any syllabus cut. The WBBSE is also considering to have two exams in a year from 2023 onwards. With more syllabus and less time, the exams could go tougher for West Bengal board students.

