West Bengal Board Releases Datesheets for Classes 10, 12 Exams; All You Need to Know

The West Bengal School Education Department has released the Classes 10 and 12 final examinations 2021 date sheets on its official website www.wbsed.gov.in. According to the schedule, the final examination of Class 10 will be conducted between June 1 and June 10, 2021, while Classes 11, 12 examinations will begin from June 15 and will continue till July 2, 2021. WBCHSE will conduct one examination per day from 11:45 am to 3 pm for Class 10. For the students of Class 12, the examination is scheduled between 10 am and 1:15 pm. Here’s a direct link to Class 12 datesheet

West Bengal Board Classes 10, 12 date sheets: How to download Step 1: Open official website of West Bengal Board Of Secondary Education- www.wbsed.gov.inStep 2: On the home page, click on the revised routine optionStep 3: The WBCHSE date sheet will appear on the screen. Step 4: Download and print of date sheets for future use. Below are the instructions given by the West Bengal School Education Department: (a) Shorthand and typewriting examinations will be conducted at Kolkata and Siliguri centres only for which the venue and date will be released later. (b) The duration of sewing and needle work exams will be four hours fifteen minutes. (c) The duration of music vocal and music instrumental theory exams will be two hours fifteen minutes. The Board will announce the venue, date and hour of the practical exams in these subjects later. However, these exams will be conducted at Kolkata, Burdwan and North Bengal regions only. (d) The theory examination of computer application will be of two hours forty-five minutes duration. Individual schools will organise the practical examination on this subject. (e) The duration of the theoretical examination on vocational subjects (under NSQF Project) will be one hour forty-five minutes. Sector Skill Council or individual schools will organise the practical examination on these subjects.