West Bengal Board Students Write 'Khela Hobe' on Answer sheets, Mass Cheating Speculations Rise

The West Bengal class 10 board exams witnessed a number of students writing “khela hobe" on their answer sheets, which is a political slogan in the state. The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) which conducts the Madhyamik exams found that a number of students have written the words which translate to ‘there will be a game’ in the exam. The slogan is of the ruling party — Trinamool Congress.

It is being speculated that this could be a way to make themselves identify in the board exam evaluation process. While the class 10 exams have been completed. The board authorities have now decided to take penal action against examinees if they replicate the same in the ongoing class 12 exam. Concerns have been raised about whether the students writing political slogans on their papers is the work of the student’s association or a case of mass cheating.

The slogan ‘khela hobe’ was coined by a youth Trinamool leader Debangshu Bhattacharyya. It gained popularity during the West Bengal Assembly elections in 2021. It was used as a title of a rap-like video.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) which conducts the Uchcha Madhyamik or Higher Secondary (HS) exam if any candidate writes political messages or drawings on the answer papers, they will be penalized. The Uccha Madhyamik exams have begun on April 2 and will continue till April 27.

“Examiners have been instructed not to evaluate such answer papers. Penal action will be taken (against those who will write such matters). A high powered committee formed by the Council will decide on the quantum of punishment," WBCHSE President Chiranjib Bhattacharya told PTI on Wednesday.

Writing political slogans, campaigns or controversial issues that violate the rules and guidelines of the West Bengal class 12 board will invite strict action, he added. No ruling party should politicize the education sector and influence impressionable minds, educationist Nrisingha Prasad Bhaduri told the news agency PTI and welcomed the decision by WBCHSE.

