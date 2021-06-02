West Bengal Board to Announce Revised Schedule for WB Madhyamik, HS Exams

The West Bengal Board will be announcing the revised schedule for Madhyamik or class 10 and higher secondary or class 12 board exams today. The West Bengal Board was to hold a meeting at 2 pm today, which was has been rescheduled for later.

On Tuesday, Education Minister Bratya Basu had a 40-minute meeting with Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay, president of the Board of Secondary Education, and Mahua Das, president of the Higher Education Board. During the meeting, the Education Minister considered several proposals made by both boards. The final decision will be announced today.

Earlier, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced to hold the class 12 board exams or WB HS exams will be held in the last week of July, and Madhyamik or class 10 board exams in the second week of August. Now since the CBSE and CISCE boards have canceled both class 10 and 12 board exams, the state board too is expected to relax its stance.

WB Board president Kalyanmoy Ganguly too had said that class 10 board exams should be canceled. Most of the boards have already canceled class 10 exams and with CBSE and CISCE canceling their class 12 exams, the state boards are further expected to cancel their class 12 exams.

A petition has been filed in the Supreme court which asks for the cancelation of board exams for state boards and UTs. Advocate Mamata Sharma who is fighting the case for CBSE and CISCE students has also said that she will ask SC to extend the cancelation policy to state boards as well and announce a uniform reform for students across states and boards of education. The next hearing will take place on June 3.

Over 35 lakh students are expected to appear for the West Bengal Board exams. This includes 21.5 lakh students who had registered to appear for WBBSE Madhyamik class 10 exams and 14 lakh for class 12 or WBCHSE HS exams.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here