West Bengal Board 12th, WB Uchha Madhyamik Results Likely by mid-June

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is likely to release the Uccha Madhyamik or 12th board exam results by the middle of June. According to sources from the board, the process of evaluating the answer scripts has already commenced. Once released, the results will be available at the official website of the board at wbchse.nic.in.

Over 8 lakh students had appeared for the West Bengal 12th board exams this year. The exam was held from from February 15 to April 27. Meanwhile, the Madhyamik or class 10 exam was held from March 7, the date of results has not been announced yet by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).

The delay in announcing the 10th results could be due to a possible mass cheating case among students. A section of students had written “khela hobe” (there will be a game) on their answer sheets. It is a political slogan of the ruling party in the state — Trinamool Congress (TMC). It was said that it could be a way to make themselves identify in the board exam evaluation process. Concerns were raised that students writing political slogans on their papers is the work of the student’s association or a case of mass cheating.

Further, there were reports of students writing a dialogue from the 2021 Telugu superhit film Pushpa: The Rise. The students had written ‘Pushpa, Pushpa Raj, Apun Likhega Nahi,’ on the paper which went viral on social media as well. Some students had used WhatsApp languages in the paper. Someone wrote, ‘Dear Sumi, fast no many many greetings and love. How you ‘katale’ (spent) Lockdown? Again someone wrote, ‘I hope you? Hope you’re fine? I want to share with you about …"

Meanwhile, the board is mulling changing the exam pattern of the 12th board exam from next year. It is likely to conduct the board exams twice in a year. The state government has formed a committee to formulate its own education policy for class 12 students. The committee will conduct a meeting on May 6 which will be attended by the education minister Bratya Basu.

As per reports, WBCHSE wanted to conduct the Uccha Madhyamik exams in two parts from this year only, however, it was not possible due to time constraints. Hence, the department has decided to take the necessary steps to divide the boards into two parts from beforehand and inform the students in advance.

