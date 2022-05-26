West Bengal Cabinet Approves Making CM Chancellor of State Universities, Replacing Governor

The West Bengal cabinet on Thursday has given a nod to the proposal to make the chief minister as the chancellor of the state-based universities. As per the current system followed across the country, the governor is appointed as the chancellor of state government run universities. Chancellors are responsible for appointment of vice-chancellors and takes other key administrative decisions. Now, Bengal wants chief minister Mamata Banerjee to take that place.

To make this change, however, the state government will have to pass a bill in the Assembly and change the current law. To be implemented, the Bill had to get consent from the Governor before becoming an act.

This system was first proposed in 2010 by Punchi Commission, however, it caught heat last year amid tensions between the governor and Chief Minister. There were earlier allegations that the State government was making appointments of vice-chancellors on its own; ignoring the chancellor (governor).

In Tamil Nadu too, after tussle between governor and MK Stalin-led DMK government Tamil Nadu Universities Laws (Amendment) Act, 2022, and Chennai University Act, 1923 [Chennai University (Amendment) Act, 2022] were passed with the expression “chancellor” being replaced with “government” on April 25. Last month, Stalin said that this is not a rare phenomenon, and the Gujarat government too holds the power to appoint vice-chancellors in state-based universities.

In Kerala too a similar incident happened when government voluntarily decided to give up posts of chancellor, however, in West Bengal, this is being considered as a power struggle. The standoff between the State Government and the Governor has been going on ever since he became the constitutional head of the State.

Meanwhile, recently High Court has ordered against ministers including former minister of state for education in Mamata cabinet in a recruitment scam. Earlier this week, the HC terminated appointment of daughter of minister who was allegedly appointed due to his influence on the WB SSC recruitment process.

