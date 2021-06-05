West Bengal Class 12 Exam: Expert Panel Recommends Exam From Home For Students

The six-members expert committee, which was formed to decide the possibilities of holding West Bengal board exams 2021 in COVID-19 pandemic situation, in its report has recommended that Higher Secondary (Class 12) students may take examination from home instead of appearing for it in examination centers, said sources on Friday.

Last month, the class 10th and Class 12th board exams were postponed by the state government due to an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. The state government is yet to announce the revised schedule.

West Bengal government on June 2 formed an expert committee and asked to give its report within 72 hours on how examination can be conducted with a proper mechanism in COVID-19 pandemic situation. The exam schedule for Madhyamik and Higher Secondary was scheduled to be announced on June 2.

Sources familiar with the matter said that the expert committee’s report has been submitted to School Education Secretary Manish Jain, who will send the report to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) soon. The six members of the committee have separately expressed their views on the examinations.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is in favour of conducting examinations for HS students. Sources said that the proposal of conducting HS board Exams 2021 at home instead of Centres had come up in the meetings of the expert committee. In the meeting, Mahua Das, president of WBCHE said that if college/university students can take their exams from their homes, why is it not possible to hold board examinations from home?

In the third meeting, the proposal of holding the West Bengal HS Examination 2021was finalized and sent to School Education Secretary.

Earlier, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced to hold the class 12 board exams in the last week of July and Madhyamik or class 10 board exams in the second week of August.

It is being expected that the West Bengal boards – West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) and West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) — will relax their earlier stance of holding examinations after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) boards have cancelled both class 10 and 12 board exams.

