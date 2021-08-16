West Bengal Government to Distribute 180 Student Credit Cards From Today

The West Bengal government will issue student credit cards from today. As many as 180 applicants will be issued student credit cards on Monday and Tuesday through various district magistrates’ offices across the state, according to sources. Most of the student beneficiaries in the initial phase are interested in pursuing management and vocational courses.

Out of the total applicants in the first phase five are from Alipurduar, two from Darjeeling, five from Cooch Behar, one from Kalimpong, eleven from Malda, nine from North Dinajpur, three from Nadia, three from Jalpaiguri, six from West Burdwan and thirty-three from East Burdwan districts. Similarly student credit cards will be handed over to 36 students from Hooghly, 6 from Howrah, four from North 24 Parganas, ten from South 24 Parganas, 8 from East Midnapore, 14 from Bankura, five from West Midnapore and ten from Kolkata.

Another state-owned bank has green-lighted the loans through student credit cards. The higher education department is also in touch with two other state-owned banks. Officials at the Department of Higher Education are hoping that a proper discussion with bank authorities will solve all the complications.

The Student Credit Card Scheme was launched by chief minister Mamata Banerjee on June 30 this year. A student can get a loan upto Rs 10 lakh to pursue higher studies through this scheme. The number of applicants has already reached 60,000. It is believed that many students will get the benefit of loan through student credit card at the beginning of the year.

