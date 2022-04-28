West Bengal Govt Admits Ukraine-Returned Students to Indian Colleges, Offers Jobs for Workers

The West Bengal government claims to have adopted all 422 students and three workers from the state who were rescued from Ukraine. In an official statement, the state government claimed that of the total returnees, 412 were medical students including 409 MBBS and three dental students. Further, six engineering, one veterinary student, and three workers were also rescued from Ukraine. All of them have been absorbed in India itself and might not have to return to Ukraine.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claims that the central government remains “indifferent" to these students, the state has made special provisions for Ukraine-returned citizens.

“We have tried our best to accommodate most of them in our pvt and govt medical/engineering colleges. We accommodated them on humane grounds The Modi govt is indifferent about the future of Ukraine returnee medical students," said Banerjee.

The state government said that all the six engineering students have been offered seats in private engineering colleges under JIS group, two of them have already joined their colleges and others are in the process of joining.

One student who has completed his studies will be allowed to pursue his internship at the Govt Dental College, Kolkata while the remaining two students enrolled in the second year of their medical education will be allowed to pursue observership and practical classes at the Govt Dental Colleges in the state.

The veterinary student has been provided admission at WB University of Animal & Fishery Sciences from the ensuing session.

Two persons have been accommodated as DRW (Casual worker) with Nadia DM office. Their families too are being provided with a loan to start a small business; the third person has left for a job in Dubai.

Among the medical students, as many as 23 are in their sixth year and will be allowed to undergo internships at Government Medical Colleges as per the norm. Thse in their fifth and fourth year will be allowed to undergo ‘Observing seat’ at different medical colleges in a distributed manner. Around 15-20 students will be allotted to each state-based college.

Those in the second and third years of medicine will be allowed to attend ‘practical classes’ at different Govt. Medical Colleges in a distributed manner. All those who are NEET qualified for the current year (2021) have been allowed to appear for counseling immediately at our private Medical Colleges against the management quota seats for fresh admission. Colleges have been requested to offer concession in fees charged for these students, claims the state government.

