West Bengal Govt Declares State Holiday on December 26

West Bengal government issued a notification declaring the day after Christmas that is December 26 as a state holiday.

According to the notification, the holiday will be for the state government offices, local bodies, statuary bodies, boards corporations and undertakings controlled or owned by the state government, educational institutions, other offices and institutions under the control of the state government with the exception of the offices of Registrar of Assurance, Kolkata and Collector of Stamp Revenue, Kolkata.

Notably, Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25 and marks the birth of Jesus Christ. The Christian community and others commemorate it across the globe by singing carols and exchanging gifts, as the festival aims to spread the message of peace and prosperity.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir government has recently announced three-month winter vacation for schools in the valley in view of onset of winter.

While the classes up-to primary level (nursery to 5th standard) will close on December 1, the middle classes (6th to 8th standard) will stop academic activities on December 12, officials said.

Secondary and higher secondary level classes will observe winter holidays from December 19, the officials said. The schools will reopen on February 28 next year.

The winter holidays have been announced in view of winter setting in as the mercury has slipped below freezing point at most places in the valley.

The staff of high and higher secondary schools have been asked to report at their respective schools on February 20 so that they can make arrangements for reopening of schools. The teaching staff have been directed to remain available for online guidance of the students.

