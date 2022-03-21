West Bengal Govt Schools to Have Same Uniforms With 'Viswa Bangla' Logo

Government schools across West Bengal will have the same uniform. The government has specified colours, logos, school bags, and shoes for the uniform. Boys will have to wear white pants and a blue shirt, and girls will have a white shirt and blue tunic or white and blue salwar kameez as their dress code. The outer surface of the pockets will have the logo ‘Biswa Bangla’ affixed to the garment. The new dresses will be made by self-help groups, claims the government.

Samagra Sikha Mission has already issued a circular for this uniform. The idea for the new uniforms is said to have been Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s idea.

Slamming the move, BJP state president Sukanta Majumder said “We know the state government is thrusting the blue-white colour scheme and the Biswa Bangla logo on all the state-run and aided schools to satisfy the whims of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. This works against the autonomy of an educational institution and is a political move by the Trinamool Congress. We will oppose it." Senior minister and TMC leader Sovandeb Chattopadhyay said many poor students can hardly afford the uniform stipulated by a school. The decision is aimed at bridging this gap as students of all financial backgrounds will be wearing the same kind of uniform in a class, he told news agency PTI .

