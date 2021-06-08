West Bengal Govt to Provide Bags, Shoes to Students under Mid-Day Meal

Come June 15, the West Bengal government will start providing bags and shoes to students under the mid-day meal scheme. Along with the mid-day meal, the state government has decided to provide shoes to students of classes 1 to 4 and bags to students of classes 5 and 6.

The school education department has informed all the concerned officials and a proper schedule will be prepared to implement the scheme.

The school education department has issued guidelines to distribute mid-day meals. According to the norms, parents will come to schools to collect the mid-day meal instead of students while adhering to COVID-19 norms. Besides basic food ingredients, other items like soap, soybean, and pulses have been included in the list of mid-day meals.

So far this year, students have not been given bags and shoes as schools were closed due to the restrictions imposed by the state government to curb the spread of COVID-19. Hence, the state government has now decided to provide bags and shoes to the students along with the mid-day meal in June.

In 2020, students were given homework and other activities in June along with their mid-day meals. This year too, the state government has maintained it. After completing the homework and activities, the students have to submit all activities within the deadline announced by the school education department. Those activities will be evaluated by the teachers of the school.

Reportedly, Central government has decided to give Rs 100 to students studying in classes 1-8 in government schools, who are beneficiaries of the mid-day meal schemes.

As many as 11.8 crore children will receive the amount through direct transfer as a one-time payment. For this purpose, the central government will provide additional funds of about Rs 1,200 crore to state governments and UT administrations.

