West Bengal HS 12th Result: Know How WBCHSE Calculated Results, Passing Criteria

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is all set to declare the class 12 result 2021. The Uchha Madhyamik or HS results will be out at 3 pm while the link to check their marks will go live at 4 pm at wbresults.nic.in. This year’s result is extra special as it is being declared without holding exams. Students are being assessed on the basis of the previous year’s marks.

WB Uchha Madhyamik WBCHSE HS 12th Result Live Updates

The WB Board prepared the result based on the 40:60 formula where 40 per cent weightage has been given to the best of four subjects in the Madhyamik exam held for the batch in 2019 while 60 per cent is given to the Class 11 annual exam 2020. For the practical section, class 12 practicals or projects, for science and Arts will be scored as per the usual practice. The WBBSE class 12 mark sheets will be made available from 11 am on July 23.

Students in the meanwhile can check their scores

Students need a minimum of 33% marks to pass the WBBSE class 12 exam. They will also require to secure 20% marks in practical exams. The minimum aggregate mark to pass the West Bengal board examination is 272, while to obtain the first division, the candidates will need to secure at least 480 marks. Those obtaining marks above 360 will get a second division while marks above 272 are third division. Those who couldn’t secure the minimum qualifying marks will have to appear for the supplementary examination.

Last year, a total of 10,03,666 candidates had appeared in the exam out of which 86.34% of students had passed. The pass percentage of boys was recorded at 89.87% while the passing percentage of girls was 86.34%. In 2019, the overall pass percentage of the WBBSE class 12 was 86.9%.

Meanwhile, the WBBSE has released the class 10 or Madhyamik result 2021 on July 19. 100 per cent of students have passed the exam.

