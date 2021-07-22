West Bengal HS 12th Uchha Madhyamik Result 2021 Today at wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the Higher Secondary (HS) or Uchha Madhyamik results today. The result will be declared at 3 pm today via a media briefing by the WBCHSE chief and link to check results will be available at wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in at 4 pm. Since schools will be shut, students will have to check results online. The results will be also provided through mobile apps ‘Madhyamik Result 2021’ which students can download from the Google play store.

To check results, students need to have their admit card or registration number with them. Sine this year, the exams were cancelled, the WB board did not issue admit cards. Thus to obatin the same, candidates can visit the campus office of their respective schools. It is mandatory for a parent or guardians to be present while students’ presence is not mandatory.

Once the results are out, students will be able to access it on the official website www.wbbse.wb.gov.in, wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in. Students can also check results at news18.com. To do so, they can fill the form given below. When result is out, marks will be displayed. Students can also register before declaration to ensure they get updateds regarding results.

Nearly 8 lakh students will get their results today. This year, there is a different formula to calculate marks. West Bengal Board students will be assessed based on class 10 or Madhyamik, class 11 finals as well as class 12 internal marks. The weightage given to each component changes based on the stream of the student.

For students who have opted for science streams, the theory will be for 70 marks of which 40 per cent weightage will be given to the best of four subjects of class 10 and 60 per cent weightage will be given to annual exams of class 12. For the remaining 30 marks, the marks will be given based on the HS practical exams.

For arts and commerce students, the theory section will be for 80 marks of which 40 per cent weightage will be given to best of four marks obtained by a student in their class 10 exams and the remaining 40 per cent weightage will be given to class 11 theory exams. The remaining 20 marks will be given based on project work done by students.

If not satisfied with the evaluation pattern, students can write the offline exams after the Covid-19 situation gets better. The marks obtained in the physical examination would be considered final.

