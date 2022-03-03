West Bengal HS Exam Dates Likely to Change After Clash With JEE Main

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will likely review the schedule of the Class 12 board examination to be held offline from April 2 to avoid a possible clash with dates of other medical and engineering entrance tests, a senior official said. WBCHSE president Chiranjib Bhattacharya.

West Bengal board had decided to hold board exams from March 7, however, other boards are holding their exams from April. Unlike other boards, West Bengal Board is holding its exams only once a year. Many boards including both central boards - CBSE, CISCE - are holding exams twice a year this time.

JEE Main 2022 session 1 is scheduled to be held from April 16 to 21, session 2 will be conducted from May 24 to 29. A large section of students had taken to Twitter demanding postponement of the engineering entrance claiming that the schedules will leave less or no time between the board exams and the engineering entrance.

Not just West Bengal Board but Telangana and Karnataka too have considered rescheduling their exams to allow students more time between competitive entrance exams and board exams.

