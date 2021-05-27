West Bengal HS Exams in July, Madhyamik in August: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal will hold its class 10 and 12 board exams for both classes 10 and 12. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced to hold the class 12 board exams in the last week of July and Madhyamik or class 10 board exams in the second week of August.

The state board exams were postponed till now. West Bengal is among the few states which have not canceled the class 10 exams. Most of the state boards including both the central boards - CISCE and CBSE - have canceled the class 10 exams and have decided to assess students based on internal marks.

The WB Board president Kalyanmoy Ganguly too had said earlier that it was not possible for the school education department to conduct the class 10th examination from June 1. He said that the state government should take a decision on the cancellation of the examination.

The announcement of dates have come shortly after the students’ wing of the CPI(M) had earlier this week urged West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu to ensure that students of Classes 10 and 12 do not lag behind examinees of other boards in the wake of the decision to postpone the secondary and higher secondary exams of the state due to COVID-19 situation.

“You have informed about postponing the secondary and higher secondary examinations due to the Covid-19 situation (and not cancellation). We also agree in principle that without evaluation, students cannot be allowed to qualify in the exams. But you have to see that our candidates don’t lag behind in the overall evaluation and during future stages of their career. The fate of our candidates must be decided in conformity with the decision of other boards in the country about their examinees," the letter sent by the student wing stated.

