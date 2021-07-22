West Bengal HS Result 2021 LIVE Updates: WBCHSE Class 12 Marksheet at wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal HS Result 2021 Live Updates: To clear the exams a student has to secure a minimum of 30 per cent in all compulsory subjects. The mark division has been at 90 points each for the subjects since 2011. There are also 10 points awarded for internal evaluation. A total of 30,220 students have got O grade (90 to 100 marks), while 84,746 students have got A-plus grade (80 to 89 marks). More than 50 per cent of students (3,22,056) have scored 60 per cent or more marks (first division)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here