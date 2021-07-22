West Bengal HS Result 2021 LIVE Updates: WBCHSE Class 12 Marksheet at wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal HS Result 2021 Live Updates: The West Bengal Board will declare the class 12 or Uchha Madhyamik, also known as Higher Secondary (HS) results today. The results will be announced by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) chief at 3 pm and the link to check score will go live at 4 pm at wbresults.nic.in.
The result is being declared on special criteria as this year, exams could not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The criteria for science, commerce, and arts stream is different based on subjects, but the key objective is to assess past three-year performance including class 10, 11 marks as well as class 12 year-long performance.
The WB Board has already declared results for the class 10 or Madhyamik without exams. In both Madhyamik and Uchha Madhyamik, speical exams will be held for students who are not satisfied with their scores. Board had passed all students in class 10, however, any such announcement is yet to be made for class 12 but students are hopeful of a positive result.
West Bengal HS Result 2021 Live Updates: To clear the exams a student has to secure a minimum of 30 per cent in all compulsory subjects. The mark division has been at 90 points each for the subjects since 2011. There are also 10 points awarded for internal evaluation. A total of 30,220 students have got O grade (90 to 100 marks), while 84,746 students have got A-plus grade (80 to 89 marks). More than 50 per cent of students (3,22,056) have scored 60 per cent or more marks (first division)
