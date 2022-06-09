West Bengal HS Result 2022 Date and Time Update: When to Check WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Marksheet

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will release the Uccha Madhyamik or HS result tomorrow, that is, June 10. Students who appeared for the WB 12th exam can access their results on the official websites of WBCHSE — wbchse.nic.in, and wbresults.nic.in. Students will have to enter their roll number and birth date to access the result from 11 am onwards.

Around 7.45 lakh students had appeared for the WBCHSE class 12 exams this year. It was held from April 2 to April 26. Apart from the official websites, students will also be able to check the results their results through SMS and directly at News18.com by filling the form given below:

WBCHSE HS Results 2022: Know Passing Marks

To clear the exam, students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent mark in each subject and overall. They will also have to score 20 per cent marks in practical exams. The minimum aggregate mark to pass the Uccha Madhyamik exam is 272. Further, to obtain the first division, candidates will have to get at least 480 marks. Those obtaining marks above 360 will get a second division while marks above 272 will fall in third division.

Students unable to secure the minimum qualifying marks will likely be allowed to sit for the supplementary examination. Those who fail in more than two subjects will have to repeat the year. More than 10 lakh students had registered for the WBCHSE class 12 exams last year. But the written tests were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic and WBCHSE evaluated the students via an alternative formula. All students were declared pass.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Madhyamik exam results 2022 were declared on June 3. As many as 86.60 per cent of students who took the exams, passed. A total of 114 students have made it to the top 10 list. The top-most rank is being jointly held by Arnab Gharai of Ramharipur Ramakrishna Mission High School in Bankura and Raunak Mandal of Burdwan CMS School. Both have obtained 693 marks. Kaushiki Sarkar of Malda and Raunak Mandal of West Midnapore came in second with 692 marks.

