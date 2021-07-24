West Bengal HS Results 2021: Topper Scores 499 Out of 500 Marks

Rumana Sultana, a student of class 12 from Murshidabad district of West Bengal has topped the West Bengal Higher Secondary (HS) 2021 exams, the result of which was declared recently. Rumana is a student of the science stream from Kandi Raja Manindra Chandra Girls’ High School of Murshidabad. She scored the highest marks by securing 499 out of 500 marks. She got 99 in Bengali, 100 in English, 100 in bioscience, 100 in chemistry, 99 in physics, and 100 in maths. Her parents are proud of her daughter’s success.

Mahua Das, president of West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, (WBSCHSE) congratulated Rumana and said that Rumana achieved a remarkable feat as “this is an all-time record.” Das said Rumana is the first girl student who has topped HS exams. In another first, she is a student from a minority community who has topped the exam.

Earlier, Rumana had ranked fifth in West Bengal Madhyamik (Class 10) 2019 examination. The Murshidabad girl now dreams to become a scientist and work for the development of the country. Rumana used to study for 5-6 hours a day.

She said that she would have been happier with her result if she could have sat for the exams physically. Rumana lives with her family in the Shivrambati area of ward 11 under Kandi municipality in Murshidabad. Rumana’s parents are teachers.

Father Rabiul Alam, headmaster of Gaisabad Achala Vidyamandirin Bharatpur, said, “I am happy to see my daughter’s success. I hope she will be a scientist in the future.”

Mother Sultana Parveen, an English teacher said, “I am very happy with my daughter’s result. I am proud of her.”

For the first time, the results of HS exams were announced without holding exams. The exams were cancelled due to COVID-19. This year, WB saw the highest pass percentage ever after 97.89% of the total 8.19 lakh students cleared the exam.

