West Bengal HS Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 Results Date Announced

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the class 12 or Higher Secondary results on July 22, Thursday. The exams were cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic and subsequent lockdown in the state. The students will be evaluated on the basis of their performance in the past three academic years.

Students will be able to get their results from the official website, wbresults.nic.in. Candidates can also get their results by downloading the results app from results.shiksha. They can also send their WB12 (space) roll number to 54242, or 5676750, or 56263 to get results.

The West Bengal Board had set up a six-member expert committee that recommended that the exams be canceled. Thereafter, a new evaluation criterion was released, the results of which are being prepared and will be published on July 22.

The West Bengal board will assess the students based on class 10 Madhyamik, class 11, and class 12 internal assignment marks. Students not satisfied with the marks can appear for a written exam to be held at a later date after the pandemic situation improves.

The evaluation scheme for science stream students includes 70 marks for theory and 30 marks for practical exams of class 12. Out of the 70 marks for theory, 40 per cent weightage will be given to the best of four subjects of class 10, 60 per cent to annual exams of class 12.

In the case of arts and commerce students, the result preparation method will be different. 80 marks will be given to theory and 20 marks to practicals. Out of the 80 marks, 40 per cent weightage will be given to best of four marks obtained by a student in their class 10 exams and remaining 40 per cent to class 11 final exams.

Last year in Ucchha Madhyamik Results, science stream students had secured the best pass percentage with 98.83 per cent followed by commerce students at 92.22 per cent, and arts stream at 88.74 per cent.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here