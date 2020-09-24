Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

West Bengal JEXPO 2020 Merit List Released on Official Website webscte.co.in, Check Details Here

Candidates who have submitted the marks of their qualifying examinations can check their merit rank by using their JEXPO 2020 application form number.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 24, 2020, 7:19 PM IST
West Bengal JEXPO 2020 Merit List Released on Official Website webscte.co.in, Check Details Here
Representative Image

The West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education and Skill Development (WEBSCTE) has released the JEXPO 2020 merit list on the official website https://webscte.co.in/.

Candidates who have submitted the marks of their qualifying examinations can check their merit rank by using their JEXPO 2020 application form number. According to the official notification, JEXPO 2020 merit list has been prepared on the basis of marks obtained in matriculation or equivalent for admission to the first year of diploma courses. JEXPO has been cancelled this year owing to the COVID-19 situation.

The guidelines for the preparation of JEXPO Merit list issued by the officials read, “Admission to the first year of diploma courses...for the academic session 2020-21 will take place on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in Madhyamik or equivalent examination and direct admission to the second year of diploma courses...will take place on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in HS (Vocational) examination and second-year ITI course”.

JEXPO 2020 merit list: how to check

Step 1: Type the name of the official portal webscte.co.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the admission tab

Step 3: Click on the entrance exam results

Step 4: Click on JEXPO

Step 5: Enter your application form number

Step 6: Submit and download the result

Candidates can check the JEXPO 2020 result directly by clicking on https://result.webscte.co.in/

As per the official notifications, candidates who had not submitted the marks of the qualifying exam within the due date has not been given rank in the merit list. Hence, they would be not allowed to participate in the further admission process. Candidates can read the notification here: https://webscte.co.in/assets/pdf_2020/Notice%20-%20Merit%20List%20Publication.pdf

WEBSCTE conducts JEXPO to offer admission to Diploma courses in engineering, technology, architecture in several polytechnic institutes of West Bengal.

Loading