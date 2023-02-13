The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will issue the Madhyamik or class 10 board exam 2023 admit card today, February 13. The school heads will have to collect the WBBSE Madhyamik admit card from the camp offices between 11.00 am and 5.00 pm, today. Following this, the students appearing for the exam will have to collect the hall tickets from their respective schools from February 15 onwards.

The admit cards will contain the student’s name, parent/guardian’s name, subjects, exam centre address, exam timing, roll number, and exam day guidelines. In case of any discrepancy in the hall ticket, students must notify the same to regional council offices of the board by February 20, to make the corrections.

The West Bengal Board Madhyamik exam will be conducted from February 23 to March 4, in a single shift from 11.45 am to 3 pm. The exam will begin with the first language and conclude with an optional subject.

Further, the examination authorities have decided to adopt a new surveillance system this year. The board has decided to use an application for security and prevent vandalism at the test centres. Through the app, the board authorities will monitor the test centres and their personnel. The training of the test centres will be conducted by the regional officers in charge of secondary examinations, district convenors, center secretaries, and venue supervisors.

On February 12, authorities will connect with test centre personnel via video conference. The personnel has to use the mobile application on a real-time basis. With the help of concerned technicians, supervisors will use the application on a real-time basis between February 12 to 17.

Last year, as many as 86.60 per cent of students who took the Madhyamik exams or WBBSE 10th board exams managed to pass. This was a dip from 2022 when 100 per cent of students cleared the exam. In 2021, the board recorded a pass percentage of 85 per cent. This year’s result is better than in 2021 when 86.34 per cent of students passed, however, in 2019 the pass percentage was 88.87 per cent.

