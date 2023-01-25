West Bengal Madhyamik History Exam Rescheduled; Now on March 1

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) released a notice informing that the history exam for Class 10 has been rescheduled. As per the notification, the Class 10 History exam which was scheduled to be held on February 27, will now be conducted on March 1.

“It has been found that the date of polling of bye-election to 60- Sagardighi Assembly Constituency is to be held on 27.02.2023, Monday clashing with the scheduled History examination of Madhyamik Pariksha (SE), 2023 on the same date,” read the notice.

WBBSE further mentioned that the time and venues that were fixed for the history examination on February 27 will remain the same on March 1. Apart from the history exam, the rest of the schedule of the Madhyamik Pariksha (SE), 2023 remains unchanged, notifies WBBSE.

Read the official notice here: https://wbbse.wb.gov.in/Web/PdfViewer?l=MzI3

According to the West Bengal Madhyamik Pariksha timetable, the Class 10 exams will be held from February 23 to March 4. The Madhyamik (Class 10) exam will be held in offline mode in a single shift from 11:45 am to 3 pm. The admit card for the West Bengal Class 10 exams will be released in the first week of February 2023. Students appearing for the West Bengal Madhyamik exam should keep in mind that they will get only 15 minutes to read the question paper, before writing the exam.

WBBSE released the Madhyamik (Class 10) exam schedule for 2023 last year. West Bengal board has also announced the examination date for additional papers.

WBBSE Madhyamik Exam Schedule 2023

February 23 (Thursday): First Language

February 24 (Friday): Second Language

February 25 (Saturday): Geography

February 27 (Monday): History

February 28 (Tuesday): Life Science

March 2 (Thursday): Mathematics

March 3 (Friday): Physical Science

March 4 (Saturday): Optional elective subjects.

The Madhyamik (Class 10) physical education and social service exam will be conducted on March 6, 9, 10, 11, and 13. The examination for typewriting and shorthand will be held only in Kolkata and Siliguri.

