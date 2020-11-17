West Bengal NEET 2020 Round One Seat Allotment Result Declared at wbmcc.nic.in

The result for round one seat allotment of West Bengal NEET counselling 2020 has been published. The Directorate of Medical Education, West Bengal has released the WB NEET 2020 Round 1 Seat Allotment result online for admission into medical colleges. Candidates who have appeared in the WB NEET exam 2020 can check their result by visiting the website at wbmcc.nic.in.

It is important to note that the results have been announced only for those applicants who have qualified in the medical exam and registered for the WB NEET 2020 counselling process. The registration window for candidates to participate in the 2020 NEET counselling was closed on November 12. Now, candidates can check the seat allotment by entering their roll numbers and date of birth.

Follow these detailed guidelines to navigate the WB NEET counselling 2020 round one seat allotment:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of West Bengal Main Computerised Counseling at wbmcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the link that reads: ‘UG Medical, Dental and AYUSH Counselling’

Step 3: You will be redirected to another page where you need to click on the ‘NEET West Bengal UG 2020 Counselling round 1 seat allotment result’ link

Step 4: Now enter the exam roll number and your date of birth in the designated fields and press ‘Submit’

Step 5: Your seat allotment results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the document for further reference

Here is the direct link for checking the result.

The candidates who have been allotted seats by the examination authority will now have to confirm their interest by submitting documents for verification and physically reporting to the assigned medical colleges. They will have to pay a certain amount of fees as well. The payment of admission fees and document verification needs to be done by the students on November 17 and 18. Once seats have been confirmed, the authority will work on publishing round two seat allotment of NEET counselling.