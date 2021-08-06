West Bengal Plans To Reopen School On Alternate Days After Durga Pujo

Following a review meeting, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said schools might reopen in the state on alternate days after Durga Puja is over. “We are planning to reopen schools on alternative days after Puja vacation," Mamata Banerjee said after her meeting with Nobel laureate Abhijit Binayak Banerjee on COVID-19. However, she stressed it all depends on the pandemic situation at that time.

Schools have been closed in the state since March 2019 and online classes have become the new norm. Keeping in mind the health and safety of the children, the education department will work on modalities and guidelines to reopen schools. Durga Pujo is in October, and the Bengal government plans to weigh the situation and then only reopen schools.

“Opening of schools is required because children are affected psychologically due to lockdown but the risk of getting infected is also there and till now children’s vaccines have not come yet,” says Kolkata-based parent, Monami Ghosh.

Anamika Roy teacher of a private school says, “Children’s have suffered a lot for pandemic schools need to open but health aspect of children’s had to be taken into consideration.”

In Andhra Pradesh, schools will reopen from August 16 following all COVID-19 guidelines. While in Himachal Pradesh, schools reopened from August 2 for students of classes 10 and 12. In Gujarat, schools reopen from July 26 for class 11 only with 50 per cent attendance.

