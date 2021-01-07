West Bengal Police Technical Staff Admit Card Released at wbpolice.gov.in , Exam on Jan 17

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has released the admit card for the written exam of technical staff for coastal security in West Bengal Police at wbpolice.gov.in on January 6. All those candidates who have applied for West Bengal Police technical staff recruitment can download the hall ticket by using their application number and date of birth.

The West Bengal Police technical staff-written exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 17, 2021, in multiple shifts. It is mandatory for all the candidates to carry a copy of the WBPRB Police technical staff admit card to the specified exam centre on the day of the exam. Candidates will also have to carry a valid photo id proof including Aadhaar Card, Driving License and Passport.

WB Police technical staff admit card: How to download -

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBPRB at wbpolice.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the recruitment tab

Step 3: A new window will open, click on the link which reads, Get details ahead of ‘Recruitment to the post of Technical Staff under Coastal Security Scheme in West Bengal Police 2020’

Step 4: Now, click on the link ‘Download e-Admit Cards’

Step 5: A new page will open, again click on the link for admit card for technical staff written examination

Step 6: Enter the required details and submit

Step 7: WBPRB police technical staff admit card 2020 will be displayed. Download and take a hard copy of it

Candidates can also download the West Bengal police technical staff admit card 2020

WBPRB police technical staff written exam will be of 75 marks and the time duration will be one hour. The question paper will have multiple choice type questions. Candidates qualifying the WBPRB police written exam will be further called for an interview comprising of 25 marks. The Board has also released a sample OMR answer sheet for the candidates to familiarise them with the exam pattern.

For more details, kindly visit the official website of WBPRB.