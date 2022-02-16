West Bengal Primary Schools to Reopen Today

All primary and upper primary schools in West Bengal will reopen from today, February 16. The state government has allowed in-person classes from nursery to class 7 from February 16 following a decline in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state. In a recent notification released by the West Bengal government, it said that a separate Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by the state education department in this regard.

All schools must maintain physical distancing and wear masks at all times, as per the earlier SOPs. All the teaching and non-teaching staff of classes 1 to 7 have been asked to report at their respective schools on February 15 so that the offline classes for the junior students can commence from February 16.

In a notification issued to the district magistrates, the school education department said the additional district magistrate (education) must act as the nodal officer to coordinate with upper primary and primary schools so that after sanitisation and enforcement of all Covid protocol, the primary classes can begin by February 16.

On-campus classes for the lower sections will commence after a gap of two years, Students of classes 8 to 12 have already begun going to school from February 3. Offline classes have also begun for colleges and universities already.

Earlier West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee had said that the state government is planning to reopen schools for students of junior classes also. The minister had earlier said that she will talk to schools about whether smaller classes can get started with 50 percent attendance or not. Hostels were also allowed to reopen however the respective schools have been allowed to take the decision.

As per the SOPs released earlier, students attending in-person classes will have to reach half an hour before the classes commence. Further, all schools will have to adhere to strict Covid-19 protocols including maintaining social distancing, wearing masks at all times, and using sanitiser.

