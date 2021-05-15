West Bengal Puts Class 10, 12 Boards Exams on Hold

The West Bengal government has declared that it will put on hold the state board exams. The exams, which were scheduled to be held from June 15, 2021 has now been deferred till further announcement keeping in view the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state.

According to an official notification by Chief Secretary of Bengal, Alapan Bandyopadhyay, “School leaving secondary and higher secondary exams for the state, which were supposed be held in June, now stands postponed. State education department will announce revised schedule with reasonably sufficient time in hand."

This is the second time that the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) had postponed the board exams. The West Bengal Madhyamik exams 2021 (Class 10) were earlier scheduled for June 1 but was later postponed to June 15. Around 10 lakh students in West Bengal were expected to appear for class 10 examination.

The class 12 Higher Secondary Examination were scheduled to be conducted from June 10, which now stands postponed as well.

This comes after West Bengal government announced a 15-day lockdown in the state between May 16 to May 30 due to the ongoing pandemic.

Meanwhile, a plea has been filed before the Supreme Court (SC) seeking directions to the Centre to cancel the class 12 exams. The petition filed by an advocate said the results of Class 12 students be declared based on ’objective methodology’ within a specified time frame.

The petition was filed by lawyer Mamta Sharma, who has made the Centre, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (ICSE) as parties in the case. The plea contended that due to the unprecedented health emergency and surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, it is not possible to conduct Class 12 board examination and any further delay would cause irreparable loss to the future of students.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here