West Bengal School Service Commission Candidates Demonstrate Before Education Dept Office

Around 50 School Service Commission (SSC) candidates on Wednesday demonstrated before the West Bengal Education department headquarters here alleging they were yet to be called for interviews despite having qualified the exams seven years back. A Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate official said around 50 demonstrators assembled at Karunamoyee crossing near Bikash Bhavan and some of them tried to enter the building premises breaking the police cordon.

Police personnel present at the spot lifted around 20 agitators into the waiting prison van for trying to enter the building in violation of the police curbs. Soma Barik, one of the agitating SSC candidates said before being lifted into prison van, “we had been waiting for 6 years but yet to get any call despite fulfilling all eligibility criteria. How long should we wait?"

Chandan Basak, another candidate, said “I had qualified the exams in 2014 and waiting for the interview call. We did not resort to any violence, We only assembled here to voice our demands in a peaceful manner. But see the way we are being forced to board police van." The protestors were later released after preventive arrest.

