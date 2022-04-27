West Bengal Schools to Begin Summer Vacation from May 2: Mamata Banerjee

Government schools across West Bengal will begin summer holidays from May 2 onward, chief minister Mamata Banerjee has announced. The announcement comes after the CM conducted a meeting on Wednesday on the pretext of the heatwave in the state. According to MeT, the weather will continue to remain hot till April 28.

CM Banerjee had earlier asked all schools to try and take the in-person classes in the morning due to the heatwave. Schools in West Bengal had reopened in February due to a decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases, after resorting to online classes for the past two years. As per Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Kolkata, the weather conditions might improve after April 29.

Also read| West Bengal Board Students Write ‘Khela Hobe’ on Answer sheets, Mass Cheating Speculations Rise

Earlier, a renowned school in Kolkata, South Point School had decided to cancel all in-person classes for the remainder of this week, till Friday due to the heatwaves. Classes will be held online, as per the schedule, the school had informed parents and students. “We hope the weather conditions will improve from next week to enable us to resume in-school classes from Monday,” the official notice stated.

Not just in West Bengal, the Odisha government had also suspended classes of all schools for five days this week, starting from Tuesday. A notification issued by the School and Mass Education Department notified that though classes will remain suspended for five days, the exam would be held as per schedule which will be conducted by the Board of Secondary Education and the Council of Higher Secondary Education.

Read| Logo to Appear on New West Bengal School Uniform Belongs to Govt, Not TMC: Mamata Banerjee

While the Madhya Pradesh School Education Department had changed the school timings for students in Bhopal as well as 13 districts experiencing heatwaves. The department changed the timings of schools from 7 am to noon. Taking to Twitter, the official handle of the education department issued the notification to change the timings of both government and non-government schools in the capital. The timings of the examination will, however, remain the same.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.