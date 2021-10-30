Unlike CBSE, CISCE West Bengal Board to have Single Offline Exam for Classes 10th, 12th

Unlike the central boards - CBSE and CISCE - the West Bengal Board is likely to hold board exams only once this year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CISCE and CBSE have divided boards into two terms. The first term exams are being held in November-December and will be only MCQ-based exams. The West Bengal Board, however, is likely to stick to its old pattern.

The West Bengal Council for Higher Secondary Exam (WBCHSE) and the West Bengal Board of Secondary Examination (WBBSE) have proposed to conduct an offline examination in single attempt for class 10 and 12 boards 2022. The WBCHSE is responsible for conducting Higher Secondary exams equivalent to class 12. The WBSE board is responsible for conducting the Madhyamik exam, which is equivalent to class 10.

Both the boards are yet to make the official announcement for the mode of conducting the examinations or the possible dates as they are waiting for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s consent. The WBSE and WBCHSE have proposed to conduct the examination in offline mode and in one go.

The education department officer said, “ICSE and CBSE can conduct the examination in two phases as their number of students is lower than ours. It will not be possible for both the state boards to conduct an offline examination in two phases.”

The officer further added that the proposal and the blueprint on how to conduct the examination have been sent to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. “In the proposal, both the boards have mentioned how to conduct the exam in one go and how they will abide by the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour guidelines during the examination.”

According to a senior officer in the Education Board, the Madhyamik exam will be conducted in March, and the Higher Secondary examination will be conducted in April.

A senior officer from the chief minister’s office said, “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is currently on her Goa tour. She will return to the office by month-end and scrutinise the plan given by both the boards.”

The officer hinted that the West Bengal Chief Minister is also in favour of normalising the education system like earlier as she has announced the opening of schools from November 16 for classes nine to 12.

