Record 90,000 to Take West Bengal State Eligibility Test on June 9 Amid Covid Restrictions

The West Bengal State Eligibility Test (SET) will be held on January 9. Instead of 9.30 am it will begin at 10.30 am. The first paper will be held from 10:30 am to 11:30 am while the second one will be held from 12 noon to 2 pm. Candidates will have to report to the examination centre by 9 am. The exam was earlier postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exam is conducted for the post of assistant professor to colleges in the state.

This year, a record number of candidates have registered for the SET, according to the College Service Commission. More than 90,000 candidates have applied for the exam which is being conducted after a gap of two years. The officials, however, said that even after taking the exam in a gap, the number of candidates has still increased this time. Last year, the exam could not be taken due to accreditation.

Keeping in mind the pandemic situation, the commission has decided to conduct SET in around 200 examination centres. It usually conducts the exams in nearly 70 exam centres.

Not just the increase in the number of exam centres, the commission is taking several measures to ensure the safety of the candidates amidst the pandemic. It has been decided to place one person on each bench. Further, the number of seats in each exam centre will be reduced to half the number of actual seats available. The commission is keeping an eye that all the social distancing rules and Covid-19 appropriate guidelines are followed during the exam.

The commission claims to have set up the exam centres in such a manner so that the candidates need not travel much. The examination centres have been set up in each sub-division according to the place of choice of the candidates so that the candidates have to travel a short distance from their homes to take the test

On the other hand, the Calcutta High Court has allowed the commission to conduct the recruitment process for the appointment of assistant professors in compliance with the advertisement of 2020. About 33,000 applications have been received for the appointment of new assistant professors, the commissions revealed. It was awaiting the orders of the high court to begin the recruitment process.

