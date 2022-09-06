West Bengal Teacher Recruitment Scam: WB Education Board Seeks More Time to Furnish Documents

The West Bengal Primary Education Board has sought more time from ED to furnish documents related to teachers’ recruitment scam. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had asked for recruitment documents since 2011 from the board within two days after Calcutta High Court directed the agency to probe recruitment irregularities allegations in primary levels as well.

The board has now written back to the agency that it will not be possible to share such voluminous amount of document spanning over a decade within two days and would require more time. Although no time span has been mentioned in board’s letter, indications were that it would need at least a month to get the documents sorted.

Sources in ED had earlier said that their sleuths will examine each file of recruitment done through TET since 2011 to identify whether there had been irregularities in the appointments made. The CBI and the ED have been conducting parallel probes in the teacher recruitment scam following a directive of the Calcutta HC judge Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay ordered the immediate removal of the Trinamool Congress legislator, Manik Bhattacharya from the chair of WBBPE President.

The recruitment scam has been going on for sometime with the ED finding Rs 21 crore cash following raids at the house former WB education minister Partha Chatterjee. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had earlier raided the office of North Bengal University (NBU) Vice-Chancellor Subires Bhattacharyya in Siliguri in connection with the recruitment scam, and had sealed his apartment in Kolkata. As per the report of a committee formed by the Calcutta HC, it stated that illegal appointments were made, on recommendations of the School Service Commission (SSC), in institutes run or aided by the West Bengal government in the past few years.

