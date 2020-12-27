West Bengal Teachers Recruitment 2020: Application Process Begins For Post Of Assistant Teachers

The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has invited online applications from Teacher Ability Test (TET) 2014 qualified and trained candidates for 16,500 vacancies for the post of assistant teachers in primary schools of West Bengal. The last date to apply for the post of assistant teachers is January 6.

The application fee is Rs 200. All the candidates who will be shortlisted will be invited for an interview and aptitude test scheduled from January 10 to 17, 2021.

Candidates applying for the post of assistant teacher must have passed TET 2014 and he/she should not be more than 40 years as of January 2014.

Also, candidates must have a minimum educational and training qualification as prescribed by the National Council for Teachers Education (NCTE).

Those selected for the post of assistant teacher will be recruited at a pay scale of Rs 28,900 along with Dearness Allowance (DA), house rent allowance (HRA) at 12 per cent of the basic salary. All the employees will be eligible for medical allowance as well.

Click here for a direct link to WBBPE application form.

Steps to apply for the post of assistant teacher:

● Open the official WBBPE website-- wbbprimaryeducation.org----

● Click on the link: ‘Online applications for recruitment of primary school teachers from among TET 2014 qualified candidates’.

● Submit the application form and read the given instructions.

● Enter the TET 2014 application number and TET roll number and click submit

● For authentication, a one-time password (OTP) will be sent on the registered mobile number.

● A self-generated form will display based upon the TET details.

● Pay the required fee for the employment process and submit. This fee will be non-refundable.