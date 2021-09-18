West Bengal TET Results Likely to be Declared in Last Week of September

West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) is likely to release the result of the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WB TET) 2017 exam in the last week of this month, sources said. Due to several issues, the exam could not be conducted on time. Nearly 2 lakh candidates had appeared in the examination conducted on January 31, 2021. On its official website (www.wbbpe.org), the board released WB TET answer key 2017 on August 25. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the answer key till September 2.

Later, the WBBPE uploaded the correct answer key while incorporating changes based on responses and objections from the candidates. Manik Bhattacharya, WBBPE president had earlier said that over 1,500 responses were received by the state board on the answer key uploaded on August 25 on the website. Considering the responses, the board-appointed experts changed the answers of six questions. The final answer key has been uploaded for evaluation, he said.

Bhattacharya said that there was some confusion even after the release of the final answer key. There were few questions for which two options were correct as pointed out by the candidates. Hence, it was decided to give marks to candidates who have ticked either one of the correct two answers. He said that transparency has been ensured in all the processes of the examination.

Earlier, Bhattacharya had said that the board is planning to publish the WB TET results before Puja. Durga Puja 2021 will begin in the second week of October.

According to sources, officials of the school education department said that the permission of the Election Commission is required to release the results in the last week of this month. The by-polls for three vacant Assembly seats will be held on September 30.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here