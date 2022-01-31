West Bengal to Reopen Schools for Classes 8 to 12, Community Classes for Younger Kids

CHANGE LANGUAGE
For students studying in classes 6 to 7, West Bengal has decided to start community classes or 'Paray shikshalaya' wherein teachers and para-teachers of the school will take classes in the neighbourhoods of the students.

The West Bengal government has decided to reopen schools and colleges in physical mode once again from February 3. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that in-person classes will reopen for students in 8th to 12th standards. For students studying in classes 6 to 7, West Bengal has decided to start community classes or ‘Paray shikshalaya’ wherein teachers and para-teachers of the school will take classes in the neighbourhoods of the students.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said colleges, universities and polytechnic institutes will also reopen from February 3. “We will decide on reopening primary schools later," she said. Banerjee said the COVID-19 situation in the state has improved a lot, because of which certain relaxations are being given.

