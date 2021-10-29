West Bengal to Reopen Schools for classes 9 to 12 from Nov 16, Release Guidelines

The West Bengal government will be reopening schools for students in Classes 9 to 12 from November 16 onwards. Schools will be reopened in a phase-wise manner and the COVID-19 protocol will be followed. The state government has asked the authorities to start cleaning schools and making them functional by October 31. While students will be allowed to attend schools from November 16, all teaching and non-teaching staff to be physically present on campus from November 1. Schools will make arrangements to ensure passes for staff to avail staff special trains.

West Bengal Cheif Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier stated that schools will be reopened after Durga Puja. Schools will function in a limited capacity. Students will be divided into groups and will be asked to attend physical classes on alternate days. As per rules, no student will be forced to attend classes and parental consent will be a must. Students will have to wear masks, following social distancing among other COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Most states including Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka will reopen schools from November 1 for younger classes as well. Schools were shit due to the COVID-19 pandemic since mid-March 2020 and classes were being held in online mode.

During online classes, students did not have equal access to classes. Academicians are claiming huge learning gaps among kids. An Azim Premji Foundation survey revealed that over 92% of the children had lost fundamental capacities in language, in a fundamental capacity and 86% of kids have lost fundamental capacities in mathematics.

Most schools had held bridge classes for students before starting the new academic session for the board exams of 2022 to ensure students are well versed with lessons from previous classes. Not just students with limited access but even those who attended online classes regularly had learning gaps, especially in practical oriented subjects.

