West Bengal to Shuts Schools from Tomorrow, to Announce Early Summer Break

Schools in West Bengal will be closed starting April 20 in view of rising cases of coronavirus in the state. The Education secretary has ordered to prepone summer vacations for students, news18.com has learned from sources.

Several states have shut their schools and colleges due to a surge in COVID-19 cases across India. Board exams too have been postponed and even canceled by many educational boards. For West Bengal Board, there is no official statement on school closure yet and it is expected to be announced tomorrow. Regarding board exams too, WBBSE officials had announced that “an appropriate" decision will be taken. The WBBSE exams are scheduled to be held in June.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said BJP leaders “from Delhi" who are bringing “outsiders" for campaigning, without COVID-19 tests, are responsible for the spike in coronavirus cases in the state.

EC had on April 9 flagged instances of star campaigners and leaders campaigning without masks and warned that it will not hesitate in banning events like rallies in case the COVID-19 guidelines issued by it last year are not followed. The poll-bound state will have election results on May 2.

