West Bengal Upper Primary Schools Teachers Appointment Interviews to Begin Next Week

The School Service Commission in West Bengal on Saturday announced that interviews for the appointment of teachers for upper primary schools will begin next week. The interview process will be completed in 12 weeks, West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBCSSC) Chairman Subhasankar Sarkar told reporters.

The announcement came after the Calcutta High Court on Friday vacated an interim stay on the selection process for the appointment of around 14,500 teachers for upper primary schools in the state. Those who are not satisfied with the list of interviewees can approach the commission to appeal for review, the official said.

Candidates can also send the review requests by registered post or by e-mail to the commission, he said, adding that if the age of the 2016 candidates exceeded 40 years, the deserving ones will be called. A total of 140 candidates will be called for interviews for 100 posts, Sarkar said.

Some candidates whose names did not appear in the interview list had moved the court, alleging that the SSC had not followed the prescribed rules in conducting the appointment process for teachers.

