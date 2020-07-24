Western Railway Recruitment 2020: 41 Vacancies Released at rrc-wr.com, Apply Before August 22

Western Railway Recruitment 2020 | The Western Railway has released vacancies to the posts of Junior Technical Assistant (JTA) in various departments on July 24, Friday. The Western Railway Recruitment 2020 notice was issued by the board on its official website AT rrc-wr.com. A total of 41 vacancies are released by the body for the above-mentioned posts. Out of 41 vacancies, 19 are for Junior Technical Associate (Works), 12 for Junior Technical Associate (Elect.), and 10 for Junior Technical Associate (Tele/S&T).

Western Railway Recruitment 2020: Important Dates

The application form window will open on July 24, at 10 am.

The last date for application form submission is August 22 at 9 pm.

Western Railway Recruitment 2020: Fees

For General category candidates, the application fee is Rs 500. Those who belong to SC/ST/OBC/Women/Minorities/EWS category, the application fee is Rs 250.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully before filling up the form. They are further advised to read the eligibility criteria before filling the application form.

Candidates are advised to submit online application much before the closing date to avoid possibility of any failure to submit application due to heavy load/jam on website.

In case, the candidate does not have a valid e-mail ID he/she should create his/her e-mail ID before applying online application and must maintain that e-mail ID till the end of recruitment process.