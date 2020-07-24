Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

Western Railway Recruitment 2020: 41 Vacancies Released at rrc-wr.com, Apply Before August 22

Western Railway Recruitment 2020: The Western Railway Recruitment 2020 notice was issued by the board on its official website rrc-wr.com.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 24, 2020, 3:52 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Western Railway Recruitment 2020: 41 Vacancies Released at rrc-wr.com, Apply Before August 22
Representative Image

Western Railway Recruitment 2020 | The Western Railway has released vacancies to the posts of Junior Technical Assistant (JTA) in various departments on July 24, Friday. The Western Railway Recruitment 2020 notice was issued by the board on its official website AT rrc-wr.com. A total of 41 vacancies are released by the body for the above-mentioned posts. Out of 41 vacancies, 19 are for Junior Technical Associate (Works), 12 for Junior Technical Associate (Elect.), and 10 for Junior Technical Associate (Tele/S&T).

Western Railway Recruitment 2020: Important Dates

The application form window will open on July 24, at 10 am.

The last date for application form submission is August 22 at 9 pm.

Western Railway Recruitment 2020: Fees

For General category candidates, the application fee is Rs 500. Those who belong to SC/ST/OBC/Women/Minorities/EWS category, the application fee is Rs 250.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully before filling up the form. They are further advised to read the eligibility criteria before filling the application form.

Western Railway Recruitment 2020 Direct Link Here.

Candidates are advised to submit online application much before the closing date to avoid possibility of any failure to submit application due to heavy load/jam on website.

In case, the candidate does not have a valid e-mail ID he/she should create his/her e-mail ID before applying online application and must maintain that e-mail ID till the end of recruitment process.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading