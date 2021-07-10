Know Education Qualifications of New Ministers in Modi Cabinet 2.0

After the major Cabinet reshuffle on July 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appointed 43 ministers — 15 of Cabinet rank. From PhD to MBBS to studying in the world’s best universities, Standford and Harvard, here are the educational qualification of the ministers in the Modi cabinet 2.0.

Dharmendra Pradhan — The education minister as well as the skill development and entrepreneurship minister is a postgraduate in Anthropology from Utkal University in Bhubaneswar.

Annapurna Devi — Appointed as the Minister of State (MoS), the MP from Koderma has done her masters of art (MA) from Ranchi University.

Dr Subhas Sarkar — The MoS from West Bengal has completed MBBS from Calcutta University and is a gynecologist by profession and a board member of AIIMS Kalyani.

Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh — After completing his master’s in geography from Guwahati University, he went on to pursue his PhD on ‘problems of land-use’ in Manipur. Following this, assistant professor in the Department of Earth Sciences, Manipur University, and later appointed as a registrar at the university from 2004 to 2008.

Jyotiraditya M Scindia — The Minister of Civil Aviation has completed his BA in Economics from Harvard University and MBA from Stanford University.

Ashwini Vaishnaw — Appointed as the new Minister of Railways, Minister of Communications, and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Vaishnaw graduated with a gold medal in electronics and communications engineering course from JNVU Rajasthan, followed by MTech from IIT Kanpur. He also cracked the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) exam and became an officer of the Odisha cadre. After his short stint as an IAS officer, he completed his MBA from Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Ram Chandra Prasad Singh — The union steel minister was formerly Uttar Pradesh cadre IAS officer. He graduated with a BA (honors) in History from Patna College and a master’s in international relations JNU.

Sarbananda Sonowal — The first chief minister of Assam (2016-2021), he has been appointed as the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Minister of AYUSH. He completed his LLB from Dibrugarh University.

Pankaj Choudhary — The union minister has graduated with a BA degree from Gorakhpur University.

Meenakashi Lekhi — The Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, she too studied LLB from Delhi University.

Anurag Thakur — The Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs, and Minister of Information and Broadcasting completed his BA from Jalandhar.

Virendra Kumar — The Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment has completed PhD in Child Labour from Dr Harisingh Gour University in 2007.

RP Singh — Ramchandra Prasad Singh completed his MA in International Relations from JNU and was an Uttar Pradesh cadre IAS officer before joining politics.

Pashupati Kumar Paras — The Minister of Food Processing Industry has done BEd from Bhagalpur University.

Bhupendra Yadav — The Labour Minister has received his LLB degree from Government College, Ajmer.

Anupriya Patel — The Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has done graduated from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, MBA from Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur, and completed master’s degree in Psychology as well.

SP Singh Baghel — Satya Pal Singh Baghel has a BA LLB degree, a master’s degree in science, and a doctoral degree in military science from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Agra.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar - The union minister has studied electrical engineering at Manipal Institute of Technology, masters in computer science from Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago and advanced management course from Harvard University.

Shobha Karandlaje - The Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare has done MA from Mangalore University.

Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma - The Minister of State in Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises has done MA LLB from Bundelkhand University.

Darshana Jardosh - The Minister of Railways and State Minister of Textiles has done her graduation in commerce.

A Narayanaswamy- The Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has done BA from Government Art College.

Bhagwanth Khuba - He has done B.E. in Mechanical Engineering from Siddaganga Institute of Technology, Tumkur.

Kapil Patil - The Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj has done BA from Mumbai University.

Pratima Bhowmik - She has completed her graduation in bio-science from Women College, Agartala in 1991.

Mahendra Munjapara — The union minister holds an MD in General Medicine from Gujarat University and is practicing Physician.

L Murugan — The union minister has finished his master’s and PhD from Madras University.

Nisith Pramanik — He has completed his BCA from Balakura Junior Basic School.

