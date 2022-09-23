What Do Employers Look for While Hiring Freshers? Know Top Skills to Get Job Quickly

Close to 59 per cent of employers across India intend to hire freshers in varied roles, as per a survey by TeamLease Edtech Career Outlook. Product management, machine learning, digital marketing and SEO, blockchain, business analytics, and cloud computing having emerged as the top domain skills in significant demand for freshers across cities and sectors.

The report further adds that the top in-demand roles include affiliate marketing specialist, site reliability engineer, molecular biologist, user experience researcher, and ML engineer, to name a few. The report also identified India as one of the most stable markets for freshers, with a constant rise in the demand for fresher talent, especially from June-December 2022.

“The IT and E-commerce sectors have consistently led the hiring mandate for freshers across the country. Most employment opportunities are based in Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Hyderabad,” the report added.

The recently released report addresses one “What do employers look for while hiring freshers?” The edtech company’s newly released report aims to guide freshers and job seekers on what to anticipate regarding the job hunt. It highlights the high-demand job roles, the core, and associated skills required for such roles.

On current hiring trends, Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO of TeamLease EdTech said, “We are witnessing a remarkable demand for domain skills such as cyber security and ethical hacking, business analytics, machine learning along with the perennial favourites such as cloud computing and blockchain among others. With clarity on high-demand skills and jobs, job-seekers can now strategically navigate the dynamic job market while continuously investing in skill enhancement. Technology-led skills are at the core of the upsurge in demand.”

