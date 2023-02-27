​ For the last two years, the world has been restricted to homes. Daily activities that couldn’t be managed without stepping out, came indoors all at once — from office to grocery shopping and schools. As the world accepts the new normal, News18 launches weekly classes for school children, explaining key chapters with examples from happenings around the world. While we try to simplify your subjects, a request to break down a topic can be tweeted @news18dotcom

ChatGPT is a powerful artificial intelligence bot developed by OpenAI. It was launched last year in November 2022. It is capable of understanding human speech and producing in-depth writing that is easily understood by humans.

With its wide range of uses, people have been keen on knowing what is ChatGPT, how to use it, whether it is free or one has to pay a fee to use it, how will it affect the education sector and many other questions. Let us get to know the answers to all these questions in Classes With News18.

What is ChatGPT?

The full form of Chat GPT is Generative Pre-Trained Transformer. It’s part of a new generation of AI systems that can converse, generate readable text on demand and even produce novel images and videos based on what they’ve learned from a vast database of digital books, online writings, and other media.

Its makers Altman, Musk, and other Silicon Valley investors created an artificial intelligence research non-profit organization in 2015 and unveiled it to the world on November 30, 2022. It uses Natural Language Processing (NLP) to generate conversations.

It is a chat tool that allows you have to a dialogue in a conversational way. It gives answers to all your doubts, corrects the answers, admits its mistakes, and rejects inappropriate requests. The AI tool also can write essays, blogs, etc., for you.

Based on GPT-3.5, a language model trained to produce text, ChatGPT is optimized for conversational dialogue using Reinforcement Learning with Human Feedback (RLHF). Responses from ChatGPT sound quite human-like because they were trained on vast amounts of data written by people.

Is ChatGPT Free?

Yes, ChatGPT is free to use. The tool is available for free to anyone with an internet connection. However, a paid version of ChatGPT has also been launched by OpenAI in the US. The paid version of ChatGPT is termed ChatGPT Plus. People who wish to use the paid version of ChatGPT can use it by paying USD 20 per month. While people who do not intend to pay the price of using it can use the free version of the app.

What Does ChatGPT do?

— Write codes

— Translating a text from one language to another

— Debug

— Writing lengthy content such as research papers

— Personalized communication, for example, email responses

— Recommend you songs, party ideas, etc.

— Write a compelling poem or prose

— Help you prepare for a law exam

— Write an essay for your school or college project

— Give you the recipe for your favorite dish

— Give you the lyrics of any song

How to Get Started With ChatGPT?

ChatGPT is in beta right now, and you can get started by going to chat.openai.com. Click sign up to set up your account. Once you’ve created your account, ChatGPT will provide examples of what you can do with the tool, and help you through the process of running your first queries.

ChatGPT’s Impact on Education

ChatGPT can help teachers streamline their lessons and provide their students with a more engaging and rewarding educational experience. However, educators say there are also cons to using the AI tool as it may lead to students becoming over-reliant on technology.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has prohibited the use of ChatGPT in class 10 and 12 board exams this year. According to the board officials, the use of ChatGPT will amount to using unfair means in the exam."Students are not allowed to carry any electronic devices inside the exam centre. This includes using device to access ChatGPT so that unfair means is not used," a senior board official said.

On the other hand, Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy, recently said banning ChatGPT in schools or colleges is not a good idea. Murthy believes the chatbot is going to be very useful in enhancing the knowledge of people. “Well my son introduced me to ChatGPT several months ago and it is a very powerful tool in adding knowledge to people and I think it will become very, very useful. This whole talk about banning ChatGPT in university is not a good idea because the test would be how smart are our youngsters in using Chat GPT to produce very compelling arguments, very compelling articles, very compelling answers,” he said.

Bill Gates, the co-founder of tech giant Microsoft, too believes ChatGPT will make many office jobs more efficient by helping to write invoices or letters. “Until now, artificial intelligence could read and write, but could not understand the content. The new programs like ChatGPT will make many office jobs more efficient by helping to write invoices or letters. This will change our world," he said.

Although ChatGPT is a powerful AI-based chatbot system, it does have some limitations. It can only provide answers based on the data it has been trained on. ChatGPT is not a search engine, therefore it does not have the ability to search the internet for information. Rather, it uses the information it learned from training data to generate responses. This leaves room for error so all output should be fact-checked for accuracy and timeliness.

